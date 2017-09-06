Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Kim Kardashian is leaving little to the imagination in her latest photo shoot. The 36-year-old reality star bared it all for famed photography duo, Mert Alaş and Marcus Piggott.

"So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It's out Sept 7th #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, September 5, alongside the racy snap. In the black-and-white pic, Kardashian is seen climbing a tree wearing nothing but a pair of black combat boots. Her bare breasts are covered by only a pair of black photoshopped stars.

The KKW Beauty maven recently made headlines for another controversial shoot. She made quite a statement when she covered the new issue of Interview magazine dressed as Jackie Onassis Kennedy, alongside her 4-year-old daughter North. Some Twitter users claimed that the magazine darkened Kardashian's skin to match her biracial daughter's complexion. Other people were offended by the headline of the magazine's September 2017 issue, which reads, "America's New First Lady Kim Kardashian West and her daughter North West."

In the interview, the mom of two (she also has son Saint, 21 months, with husband Kanye West) opened up about raising a mixed-race girl in the current political climate. "I'm very conscious of it," she said. "Kanye always has his family around and people who look like my daughter — that's important to me. She's obsessed with her curly hair, and if she finds someone who has the same hair, she runs to them and is like, 'You have curly hair like me?'"

