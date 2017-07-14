Kim Kardashian and YouTube beauty vlogger Jaclyn Hill filmed a beauty tutorial for Hill’s site, titled “Get Ready With Me and Kim Kardashian,” which was posted on Tuesday, July 11, already has 2.8 million views. The video features the KKW Crème Contour and Highlighter and gives a look into what the Selfish author actually carries with her in her makeup bag.

Most notably, the reality star-turned-beauty entrepreneur dished about her go-to concealer and the method she uses to look flawless. Kardashian explained that she “doesn’t even know what concealer color she uses,” but instead mixes shades from Dermacolor Camouflage Creme Mini-Palette for a “dry” base.

According to her tutorial, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star first applies her concealer with a small concealer brush in an upside-down triangle shape underneath her eyes. She then applies Makeup For Ever Lift Concealer on top of the Dermacolor and uses the baking technique with the Ben Nye Fair Translucent Face Powder. She uses a wedge sponge to set the look and dusts off the excess with a large flat brush after letting the face powder sit.

On her go-to routine, Kardashian noted that her friend and makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic would “die” if he saw her product choices because they are “old-school.”

