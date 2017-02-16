Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

Showing her support. Kim Kardashian was by her husband Kanye West's side as he debuted his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, February 15, and she showed her love in a tweet about the rapper and fashion designer after the show.

"So proud of my baby for his amazing show today!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, wrote. "It was so good! I'm so So proud of him!!! #yeezyseason5"

As Us Weekly previously reported the "Fade" rapper, 39, debuted his collection at a top-secret, ultra-exclusive show at NYC's Pier 59 Studios on Wednesday afternoon.

West's family and friends packed the front row for the 15-minute runway show, and Kardashian, who wore a burgundy outfit, sat next to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Other celebs in attendance included Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Hailey Baldwin, La La Anthony, Zoe Kravitz and rappers Pusha T and A$AP Ferg.

The low-key outing was a contrast to last season's over-the-top Yeezy show, which began two hours late and was marred by models fainting.

"Kanye tried to keep as much media out as possible, and the crowd was mostly fashion buyers and Kanye's friends and family," an insider told Us.

The Selfish author posted video of the show on Snapchat and shared footage of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid arriving with bags full of McDonald's fries, burgers and chicken nuggets. Kendall didn't attend the Yeezy show because she walking the runway in the Anna Sui show.

"Look at these delivery girls. They're so cute," she joked.

Kardashian and her husband later headed out for a celebratory dinner and were mobbed by fans.

