Morning Makeup Tip: How to Line Your Inner and Outer Eyeline

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Asia Werner on the rules to follow when lining your inner and outer eyes.

Eyeliner is miraculous, but if used incorrectly, it can actually make your eyes appear smaller.

Werner shows Us the best techniques for lining your inner and outer eyes to ensure you get the most wide-eyed look possible.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!