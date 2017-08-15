Morning Makeup Tip: How to Wear Lip Color With Bright Eye Makeup

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.



In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on the lipstick rules to follow when you’re wearing a bold and bright eye look.



Bright eye makeup is fun, but of course it comes with its own set of rules — namely what hues to pair with it.

Duarte shows Us the best way lip colors to pair with your colored eye shadow.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!

