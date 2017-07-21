Morning Makeup Tip: What to Avoid When Doing a Sun-Kissed Look

Here at Stylish, we want our readers to look their best 24/7, so we’re taking a page from Us Weekly’s On-Air Correspondent Christina Garibaldi’s playbook for our video series: Morning Makeup Tip. Garibaldi gets glam daily for the cameras, learning the easiest tips and tricks while she gets her makeup done.

In today’s tip, Garibaldi gets the scoop from makeup artist Karla Duarte on what you should avoid when giving yourself a sun-kissed look.

There are tons of great looks that work with a sun-kissed makeup, but there are also makeup tricks that don’t mesh well with a sunny vibe.

Duarte shows Us what to avoid with your sun-kissed makeup so you can look your very best.

To see Garibaldi’s full glam session watch the Facebook Live below!