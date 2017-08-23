TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty News

Everything You Need to Know About Nicki Minaj’s New MAC Collaboration

By Roxanne Adamiyatt

She’s back! Following her immensely successful first collaboration with MAC cosmetics in 2012 (who could forget that lavender-pink VIVA GLAM lipstick?), Nicki Minaj is teaming up with the beauty brand once more and this time, she’s sending Us some #NickiNudes.

The Hip Hop queen has cooked up two seriously scintillating neutral lipsticks — soft, coral-pink Nicki’s Nude and mid-tone creamy pink Pinkprint, which was named after her Grammy-nominated 2014 album. Both debut on September 21 online and in stores.

But that’s not all — the two Nicki Minaj lipsticks are part of 24 newly-added lipstick and lipglass colors. The collection includes 18 nude hues that run the gamut from pale pink pearl with a lustrous finish to soft mochas and browns that retail for $17.50 a pop. There are also 6 lipglass shades ranging from light nudes to muted plums. You can also expect eight lip pencils for $17.50 each, available in lighter shades, midtones and a dark red-brown hue.

The MAC x Nicki Minaj nudes are limited-edition and will be available until October 19. If you’re disappointed that these lipsticks are only available for a short time, fear not! Minaj hinted that we can anticipate more from her collaboration on her Twitter: “Guess who’s back w/M·A·C? Surprise announcement coming for 2018! Until then,#NickiNudes come out globally in September. #MACxNickiMinaj,” she posted. No word on what else is coming from MAC and Minaj in 2018, but if this CAPSULE collection is any indication, it’s going to be good.

Tell Us: What do you think of the Minaj’s new MAC collaboration?

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.