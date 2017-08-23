She’s back! Following her immensely successful first collaboration with MAC cosmetics in 2012 (who could forget that lavender-pink VIVA GLAM lipstick?), Nicki Minaj is teaming up with the beauty brand once more and this time, she’s sending Us some #NickiNudes.



The Hip Hop queen has cooked up two seriously scintillating neutral lipsticks — soft, coral-pink Nicki’s Nude and mid-tone creamy pink Pinkprint, which was named after her Grammy-nominated 2014 album. Both debut on September 21 online and in stores.



But that’s not all — the two Nicki Minaj lipsticks are part of 24 newly-added lipstick and lipglass colors. The collection includes 18 nude hues that run the gamut from pale pink pearl with a lustrous finish to soft mochas and browns that retail for $17.50 a pop. There are also 6 lipglass shades ranging from light nudes to muted plums. You can also expect eight lip pencils for $17.50 each, available in lighter shades, midtones and a dark red-brown hue.



The MAC x Nicki Minaj nudes are limited-edition and will be available until October 19. If you’re disappointed that these lipsticks are only available for a short time, fear not! Minaj hinted that we can anticipate more from her collaboration on her Twitter: “Guess who’s back w/M·A·C? Surprise announcement coming for 2018! Until then,#NickiNudes come out globally in September. #MACxNickiMinaj,” she posted. No word on what else is coming from MAC and Minaj in 2018, but if this CAPSULE collection is any indication, it’s going to be good.



Tell Us: What do you think of the Minaj’s new MAC collaboration?



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.