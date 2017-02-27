You May Also Like Oscars 2017: Emma Stone Wins Best Leading Actress

The 2017 Academy Awards took place on Sunday, February 26, in L.A. — and Us Weekly was right there on the carpet with the stars! Our topic of choice? The eye-popping style and beauty choices, of course. Watch!

Like Olivia Culpo's stunning purple eye shadow. "[L'Oréal Paris makeup artist] Sir John did my makeup — he's so talented," Culpo, 24, told Us on the red carpet. "He wanted to do the lavender eye from the get-go. And then we added this bow and the darker nails and hair — just kind of edge up the dress. It's super-glammy and has a vintage feel, so we wanted to go with that fancy sort of look, and it came together really interestingly."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

We also spoke to Hailee Steinfeld about how she chose her nearly naked, floral-accented Ralph & Russo dress for her first Oscar appearance in six years. (She last attended when she was nominated for 2010's True Grit.) "It's the only dress I tried on!" the Oscar nominee gushed. "I'm obsessed with it." As for her total prep time for the Oscars? "It only took two hours, which, that's not bad!" she said with a laugh.

