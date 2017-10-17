Paris Jackson is getting naked once again to promote body positivity. The 19-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted a topless Instagram photo of herself wearing only a pair of Calvin Klein Underwear as she sat outside on Monday, October 16. She captioned the provocative pic, “Comfortable in my rolls. F—k wit me.”

Stylish is all for body confidence, but we don’t see any of the “rolls” on the model that she referred to in her caption — just tons of tattoos and lots of long blonde hair! She got candid about her body imperfections and love for junk food in an August interview with i-D magazine. “I’m not symmetrical, I’m not a size zero, I eat hella burgers and endless amounts of pizza,” Jackson revealed. “I can’t fit into a runaway sample size of designer clothes, I have scars and stretch marks and acne and I have cellulite. I’m human. Not a dress-up doll.”



Paris Jackson/Instagram

“Unfortunately in the world we live in it’s almost impossible to feel comfortable in your skin 24/7. Especially with what the media is constantly feeding us. I have countless insecurities and fears, like everyone else I know,” she told the outlet. “But we’re getting there, slowly but surely. Which is a big reason why I want to change this fashion/beauty stigma, so it’s not as difficult for people around the world to feel beautiful just the way they are.”



Jackson also revealed why she likes being naked in an Instagram post in May. “I’m usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do,” she wrote. “not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”



“the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what ‘flaws’ you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable,” she concluded. Preach, Paris! You keep doing you.



