Home run! Three days after announcing her pregnancy, Hannah Jeter, who's expecting her first child with husband Derek Jeter, slayed the maternity scene in a sultry sequin number at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launch on Thursday, February 16.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover girl, 26, donned a bump-hugging, asymmetrical Fabiana Milazzo dress with a cleavage-baring keyhole cutout and a thigh-high slit, teamed with a black clutch and lace-up sandals by Schutz. She finished the ensemble with lush lashes and pin-straight tresses.

The Saint Thomas–born beaut, who wed the former Yankee, 42, last year, was joined by a whole bevy of beauties at the event, including cover girl Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen and Christie Brinkley (with her daughters and spread costars, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook!).

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The soon-to-be mom announced her pregnancy via her husband's website, The Players' Tribune, where she published a sweet blog post about their romance and their future child — a girl. After revealing what it was like to witness Derek's final game in September 2014, Hannah wrote, "Big moments also have a funny way of making you look ahead. Now, pregnant with our first child, Derek and I are looking to the future."

The model also revealed that her husband has a not-yet-for-public-consumption name in mind for their daughter, but she's not totally sold. But there is one thing she's certain of: "Whatever her name is, I know she'll run circles around him."

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletters to get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.