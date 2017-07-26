This $20 Dress From Amazon Has News Anchors Obsessed

Courtesy Frances Wang

This just in: More than 40 news anchors have been spotted on local broadcasts across the United States wearing the same $20 Amazon dress.

Frances Wang, an anchor with ABC 10 in Sacramento, gathered photos of her fellow newscasters wearing Sidefeel’s scalloped short-sleeve design on a map and shared it to Twitter earlier this month, calling it a “sisterhood of the Amazon dress.”

SISTERHOOD OF THE @AMAZON DRESS: female newscasters across country share dress under $25 • Thx to @abc10tv PA @leo_visions for helping me put this together BC I didn't have photoshop 😂 A post shared by Frances Wang (@franceswangtv) on Jul 16, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

Wang, who blogs at #WangsWorkWear, first heard about the dress in a secret Facebook group for women in her industry. “We share everything from story-telling tips to career advice to fashion finds,” Wang tells Us Weekly.

The polyester blend mini has a 4 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon and is available in six colors, including pink, yellow and red. “The more people that post photos of themselves in the dress, the more girls want to try it!” Wang tells Us.

But Wang, who is 5-foot-4, understands her wardrobe staple isn’t for everyone. “Some taller women have expressed concerns it might be too short, which is understandable,” she says. “For some it is too short . . . for some even the small is too big.”

According to Wang, the most popular color is yellow followed by pale pink. “I feel like yellow is not a color you find often with dress options. So women seemed to jump on that one,” she says.

When Wang wears the dress, she feels like a Disney princess but she says the price point and the sleeves are the biggest plus. “Many news anchors are behind a desk so we’re focused on what a dress looks like at the top,” she tells Us. “The scalloped sleeve definitely adds a fun touch.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon. Back in November 2015, dozens of female meteorologists purchased the Homeyee Women’s Stretch Tunic Pencil Sheath.”

