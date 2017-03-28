Planning a wedding is extremely expensive, but your dress doesn't have to be! Topshop, the beloved High Street retailer, is launching a line of bohemian, whimsical bridal and bridesmaid dresses that are super affordable.

Topshop's collection includes five bridal gowns, ranging in price from $650 to $1,500 each. The brand is also launching 25 bridesmaid dress options, retailing for $150 to $420. And it'll have shoe options for $150 per pair. The line, called Topshop Bride, launches globally online and in select stores on Thursday, April 13.

The nontraditional dresses — which feature pastel colors, floral prints and flowing silhouettes — are perfect for bohemian, barn or beach weddings. For brides and bridesmaids who are concerned about stilettos, Topshop Bride's shoes have plenty of stunning block-heel options available.

Topshop isn't the first retailer to offer affordable wedding dress options for the modern bride. ASOS, Britain's online shop, also has a dreamy line of budget-friendly boho wedding and bridal party gowns. Whistles launched a line of elegant, but not pricey, bridal dresses in February.