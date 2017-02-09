Bouquet of roses? It’s been done. Box of chocolates? Pass. Wine? That comes later. Us Weekly’s beauty director, Gwen Flamberg, and beauty writer Monique Meneses pick six alternative-yet-glamorous Valentine’s Day surprises for your platonic bae. Buy one for her and another for yourself!

Remember that awesome Instagram shot of Emma Stone in the pink lip mask that went viral the night of the Golden Globes? That exact collagen-infused KNC Beauty Mask is included in Violet Grey’s Kissing Kit — along with Apa Beauty’s Lip Loofah and Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm. Pucker up! ($75, violetgrey.com)

Microfine powders in Clarins Love Skin Illusion Blush diffuse color to give you that just-got-out-of-the-gym glow — without using a single filter. It’s one of the easiest blushes to apply, too. Simply press the brush-like tip on the apples of your cheeks and blend. Available in three colors. ($21.50, nordstrom.com)



You really only need to use a few drops of Chantecaille's Rose de Mai Body Oil to cover legs, arms and anywhere else you want to boost sheen (we like to use it on our hands). The quick-drying formula boasts salicornica extract, a natural botanical that improves skin’s moisture content by 6,000 percent in 28 days. Yep, you read that right. ($95, chantecaille.com)

Tres chic: Orange blossom, passion fruit and cedarwood mingle in Chloe Love Story Eau Sensuelle fragrance, which is housed in a bottle that pays homage to the Pont des Arts in Paris. ($75 for 1 fluid ounce, ulta.com)



For shine and frizz control with the faintest hint of rose, hold Fekkai Hair Fragrance Mist in Rose Fraîche 4 to 6 inches from dry hair and spray evenly throughout. ($20, fekkai.com)



OK, this is definitely not your grandma’s rose. Byredo's super-sexy Saints Rosewater Candle sets the mood and burns for 100 hours. ($140, byredo.com)





