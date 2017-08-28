Vanessa Hudgens Wore Swarovski Crystals to the VMAs on Her What?!

Anthony Harvey/Getty

Lady in red! Vanessa Hudgens attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, August 27 in glam mode. Her bold look not only included ruffles and sheer, but also Swarovski crystals – on her eyes!



Hudgens, 28, elevated her daring red VMAs dress with crystals giving her subtle sparkles from head-to-toe. The Grease: Live actress’ makeup artist, Allan Avendaño, used Christian Louboutin’s Oeil Vinyle Luminous Ink Liner in Rouge Luboutin Vibrant Red hue, false Artemes Lashes and red Swarovski crystals. He kept the rest of her makeup simple, opting for nude lips and barely-there color on her cheeks.

The High School Musical actress' scarlet Yanina Couture gown matched her eye jewels perfectly. The statement dress featured sheer paneling along the shoulders, arms and thighs, while the rest of the gown was covered in ruffles and had bedazzled swirls in red, green and blue on each side of her torso. Hudgens accessories her striking look with Borgioni and Djula diamond rings. On her feet: Sophia Webster shoes with red rhinestone heels.

