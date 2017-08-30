Victoria Beckham Steps Out in Pajamas Just Days Before NY Fashion Week

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Sleepy Spice? Victoria Beckham was spotted a bit more casual than usual in a two-piece set of pink pajamas from her yet to be released Pre-Spring/Summer 2018 resort collection.

The former Spice Girl, 43, modeled the slouchy-fit pajamas on Tuesday, August 29, in New York City, where she was visiting her son, Brooklyn, who is currently attending Parsons the New School for Design.

Beckham, whose Spring 2018 show debuts during NY Fashion Week, strutted in the pink gingham ensemble, which featured a long button down top and wide-leg matching trouser. She topped off the causal-chic look with her trademark dark oversize sunglasses.

But this isn’t the first time the designer wore pj’s in public. On June 6, she wore the same pajama set in baby blue. Beckham sported the look while in New York City and accessorized with oversized sunglasses then too.

It has been a little over a year since the mother of four announced she was giving up heels: “I just can’t do heels anymore. At least not when I’m working," she told The Telegraph, “I travel a lot. Clothes have to be simple and comfortable.” Perhaps this is Beckham’s full transition into the comfy life.

Tell Us what you think of Victoria Beckham’s pajama street style!

