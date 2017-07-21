Winky Lux to Present the 2nd Annual Unicorn Carnival

First Winky Lux brought Us viral flower bomb lipsticks, then it was the Glimmer balm with serious unicorn vibes. Now, the millennial beauty brand is bringing us the 2nd annual Unicorn Carnival at Coney Art Walls in Coney Island, New York, on Sunday, September 17.

The one-day festival will present a full day of music, magic, makeup and girl power. Included in the musical lineup are performances by self-proclaimed “Purple Unicorn” Justine Skye, Radio Disney and YouTube star Alli Simpson, Musical.ly sensation Lucki (Alexis) Starr, The Voice alum Darby Anne Walker, Lily Lane, The Janes, Baby Raptors and Carly & Martina.

Attendees will have the opportunity to lounge at a braid bar, flower crown bar, glitter bar and manicure station. They can also mingle with 40 different social media influencers, including Mery Racauchi, model Sira Kante, Kendra Hernandez and Ellery Lee.

Doors open on September 17 at 1 p.m.Tickets will be available for $25 here. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit Social Tees Animal Rescue, a non-profit organization that place abandoned animals into a safe haven with vet care until they are placed in proper homes.

