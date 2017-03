She’s come a long way since Hermione Granger! After 10 years of filming the Harry Potter franchise as Hermione Granger (she with the “bushy brown hair") English actress Emma Watson famously chopped her locks into the chicest of pixie cuts, at once becoming a style icon of Young Hollywood. She’s made incredible choices ever since — never one to shy away from bold makeup, fantastic hair accessories or jewelry like this edgy single ear cuff. Now, as Belle in Disney’s live-action remake of the 26-year old animated cult classic Beauty and the Beast, Watson, 26, is on a red carpet roll, wearing winning looks at every turn. Stylish takes a peek at her best hair, makeup and wardrobe moves.

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage