Put your money where your mouth is! NARS new Powermatte Lip Pigment hits stores today, and we are obsessed with all 20 of the shades, which range from universally flattering nudes to bright orange and fuchsias as well as edgy deep purple and even black. Each costs $26 at Sephora stores. The shades can also be scooped up at narscosmetics.com and Sephora.com.

The formula contains liquefied pigments that slick onto lips and dry to an impenetrable finish that miraculously doesn’t feel dry or look cakey – ever.

Bella Hadid and model Justin Gossman star in the campaign for the launch, which gives Us music festival vibes. It was shot by founder and creative director Francois Nars in New York City on June 8, and was inspired by the Rock and Roll era and free love. Read what Bella told Us about the campaign here.

Check out every shade below!