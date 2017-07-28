On the fringe! Huda Kattan, best known as Huda Beauty on Instagram (she has almost 21 million followers!) just showed our beauty director how to apply false lashes and Gwen’s mind was basically blown.





When your lashes go from 0 to 6,000 thanks to the magic of @hudabeauty 🙌🏻 #hudabeauty #lashes #beautyeditoradventures #hudakattan is my #beauty #spiritanimal A post shared by Gwen Flamberg (@gwen_beauty) on Jul 27, 2017 at 9:11am PDT





It’s no wonder Huda knows a thing or two on the subject: Lashes were the first product that the Dubai-based makeup artist, blogger and entrepreneur launched when she decided to start her own line. Why lashes? “The eyes are so telling. That’s how you engage with people and bond with them. I love direct, strong eye contact,” Kattan raved to Us. And if you’re shy and have trouble making eye contact? Kattan suggests focusing on the forehead of the person you’re talking to. “They’ll never know you’re not looking at their eyes!” Another option? A fluttery pair of false eyelashes can help boost confidence or at least make your eyes slay! Here are Kattan’s surprising tricks for getting them just right:

Trim from the outside. Hold the lash strip up to your eye and line the shorter end up with the inner corner of your eye to measure. Snip away the excess.

Apply just the right amount of glue. Use the thickness of the band as your guide. If it’s thin, dab on a small amount; if it’s thicker, be sure to line the width with glue.

Affix to the center. Use a tweezer to grasp the lash strip in the middle and then place the strip on top of your natural lashes, pressing in to the center. Once lashes are set, use the tweezer to press in the inner corner and then the outer corner.

Remove them right. You can reuse lash strips anywhere from three to a whopping twenty times, Kattan says, if you remove them without tugging. Instead of using an oil-based makeup remover which can break down the material, dip a cotton swab in micellar water and wiggle it along lashlines to loosen glue – the strips should pop right off!

HudaBeauty is about way more than just lashes! Read on to see our favorite products from Kattan's new line!

