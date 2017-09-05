TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty News

Lush’s Halloween Collection Is Everything You Need to Get Excited for Fall

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
13

We may have a few weeks left until summer is officially over — but thanks to Lush, Stylish is officially ready for fall (and Halloween). The bath and body brand behind some of our favorite bath bombs, soaps, scrubs, body balms and lip treatments galore shared their Halloween 2017 collection, and let’s just say, these goodies (out September 15) aren’t just cute — they’ll surely get you in the fall spirit, and quick! Get a sneak peek of the collection here!