It was girls’ night out for Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner in New York City on Wednesday, August 2. The model trio stepped out to celebrate a friend’s birthday, and of course, they did it in style. The pals each rocked head-turning ensembles that showed off each of their respective aesthetics.



Baldwin, 20, wore a plunging Saint Laurent mini dress, which she paired with oversized gold hoops and gold chain necklaces. The model also carried a violet Gucci shoulder bag and patent stilettos with black sheer swiss dot socks. Baldwin’s hair was styled pin-straight with high shine to show off her blunt cut, while her eye makeup was subtle and nude with a high-shine lip gloss to emphasize her pout.

Hadid, 20, meanwhile, opted for a black mini dress. The Nike spokesmodel wore her hair up and stuck to her signature rosey nude makeup with a thinly lined eye.



Her accessories were on the next level, though. Not only was she carrying a Fendi mini bag and black slouchy stiletto boots, but her layered gold chains and large gold hoops added some glitz to the monochrome outfit.

Jenner, 21, stood out as she broke the all-black theme. Instead, she rocked a white crop top and a khaki mini skirt. She topped off the look with floral sandals and a Louis Vuitton handbag.

