Denim mini skirts are back with a vengeance — but if you’re cringing at the thought of shopping in your closet for the jean skirt you rocked in middle school, consider how style star and supermodel Bella Hadid has updated the trend.

The 20-year-old Nike spokesmodel stepped out in a transitional outfit that took the mini to the next level on her way to a fitting for the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show last week in New York.



At first glance, the look takes a trend piece (a jean skirt from Grlfrnd) and pairs it with signature Bella Hadid staples: swimtimates. Much like fellow supermodel bestie, Kendall Jenner, Hadid is often seen rocking strapless bikini tops and triangle bras as streetwear, so the nude slim-fit bodysuit that she wore for her audition comes as no surprise.



Hadid paired the basic, yet sexy, staple with accessories that took her look from everyday to fancy. Her lace up nude satin Dolce Vita heels added an element of femininity (#ballerinavibes), while her Dior nameplate necklace and oversized Jennifer Fisher gold hoops brought in an urban vibe.



Keeping with her penchant for small-frame lenses, the Bulgari spokesmodel finished her look with Roberi & Fraud specs, a topknot and a quilted Chanel backpack.



See? You don’t have to leave your denim miniskirt in the past — just take a page out of Hadid’s book and elevate your look with off-duty model style staples and next-level accessories.

