Samir Hussein/WireImage

She’s lovely in lavender! The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out on the last leg of her European tour on Friday, July 21, to bid Berlin goodbye before heading to Hamburg.

Duchess Kate, 35, picked custom Emilia Wickstead for the first appearance of her final day in Germany. The custom lavender frock was complete with long sleeves and a belt at the waist for a classic fit-and-flare A-line silhouette. The royal styled her new lob in her signature look: smooth, shiny waves with a center part.

The Duchess of Cambridge accessorized with her flesh-colored nude suede Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps, which had a sleek, leg-lengthening illusion. She also carried a red clutch for a color-block effect, which is seemingly out of the box for her.

These colorful sartorial picks come on the heels of a slew of bright pops of color. This week, the mother of Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, sported both a sunny yellow jacquard Jenny Packham dress and a scarlet bohemian-inspired Alexander McQueen maxi dress.

Hard to forget, she also donned a forest green bird printed midi-length dress with a high neckline from the German designer Markus Lupfer’s Pre-Fall 2017 collection on Thursday. She opted to keep her accessories simple, with her go-to white Prada scalloped sandals and silver clutch and belt.

Tell Us: Which of Duchess Kate’s bright dresses is your favorite?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.