President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are well on their way with their first official foreign trip, and in typical fashion, Melania continues to stun with her sartorial decisions. On Friday, May 26, the Slovenian former-model stepped out in Catania, Sicily, wearing what could only be described as a rather interesting statement coat.

She topped her simple beige dress and heels by Italian design house Dolce & Gabbana with an embellished floral sequined coat by the same brand. Between the vibrant colors, textures, and different materials, this coat is a scene-stealer and plays beautifully with the first lady’s subdued and elegant shift. And get this, the one of a kind piece is worth more than $51,000. The first lady, 47, accessorized the 3-D floral coat with a small clutch in a similar floral design — also by Dolce & Gabbana.

GIOVANNI ISOLINO/AFP/Getty



While we haven’t seen much of Melania since her husband became president in January, her styling choices are certainly making her hard to miss. And if seeing her stun in the spendy statement coat makes you want to run out and by one of your own, the piece from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2017 Ready-to-Wear Collection is not yet available in most stores. The perks of being the first lady of the United States!

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.