How do you celebrate your summertime box office smash hitting $400 million gross in North America? If you’re Gal Gadot, you do a little boogie in a chic Michael Kors jumpsuit.



The Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice star’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted a video of Gadot doing a celebratory dance upon hearing the news that her film had broken a record, on Wednesday, August 8. “This is what happens when#WONDERWOMAN breaks 400 million domestic! Wait for what happens at 500 million! @gal_gadot in @michaelkors@marktownsend1@sabrinabmakeup@katystrut_photography cameo by @Brettrutt,” wrote Stewart.



Notably, Gadot’s jumpsuit was a next-level brown Polynesian print with a deep V neckline and embellished legs. The Fast & Furious 6 star accessorized the look with chainlink sandals and undone waves courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend.

Not only was the tropical-inspired Kors jumpsuit the perfect choice to celebrate Wonder Woman’s box office success, but it’s also the perfect sartorial decision for the hot and muggy days of August. Gadot kept her bronzy beauty look sun-kissed and natural, tying together the beachy vibe of the entire ensemble.

This isn’t the first stylish appearance for the box office record-setter, either. Gadot recently made a white hot appearance at Comic-Con on July 22, in San Diego, wearing a sequined Stella McCartney mini dress, which she accessorized with strappy silver Aquazurra sandals, an epic topknot styled by Mark Townsend and a fiery red lip.

Tell Us: What do you think of Gadot’s celebratory style?

