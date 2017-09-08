James Devaney/GC Images

Pajama party! Gigi Hadid took the sleepwear as clothing trend to the next level on Thursday, September 7 when she stepped out to a New York Fashion Week celebration rocking a hot pink printed silk jumpsuit.



The magenta March 11 number with a tone-on-tone graphic print and belted waist effectively took the Adidas spokesmodel’s penchant for pink and mixed it with her love of fancy pajamas, all of which came together for a bright, high-impact look that was figure flattering, fun and comfortable.



Hadid upped the glam factor by pairing it with emerald Olgana of Paris slingback sandals and a coordinating gem-colored bag. And in typical California girl fashion, the supermodel rocked her signature undone sun-kissed blonde hair in loose, tousled waves with a deep side part and kept her makeup natural.



While the Reebok model has sported pajamas in public multiple times in the past few months, this New York Fashion Week foray is her fanciest sleepwear look yet — and has Stylish thinking we might rock a pair of silk jammies for our next formal festivity.



Tell Us: Would you wear pajamas as formalwear?



