What does one wear while on a yacht in Antibes with their new beau? If you’re Jennifer Lopez, you rock a monokini. The 47-year-old entertainer is on a whirlwind romantic trip abroad with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, and she’s showing off her amazing curves while she’s at it. Lopez flaunted her amazing assets aboard a luxury yacht (#goals) in a crocheted cream one-piece with cutouts by Mer Culture while in the South of France on Wednesday, June 21.

BACKGRID

The Ain’t Your Mama singer certainly knows how to rock a bathing suit and toned body, so this sexy choice doesn’t come as a surprise. Lopez gave the look extra glam factor by bucking the wavy hair trend and sporting a sleek high 2 pony instead.

To accessorize, the Shades of Blue star also added gold hoops and vintage aviators.

The Côte d’Azur is yet another stop on the summer vacation for J. Lo and A-Rod. The Golden Globe nominee posted a series of snapshots to her Instagram account on Tuesday, June 20, while the couple was sightseeing in Paris. “🇫🇷#baecation2017. SWIPE for more pics,” she captioned the slideshow.

The “I’m Real” singer also shared a photo of herself clad exclusively in Gucci, and captioned the image, “Lunch at the Louvre!! #takemeback 🍎"

Clearly, this “baecation” is shaping up to be one stylish trip.

