Jessica Chastain is adding fragrance spokesmodel to her illustrious list of career achievements.The award-winning actress and philanthropist has signed on to be the face of Ralph Lauren’s new eau de parfum, Woman by Ralph Lauren.

“For me, Woman captures the very essence of modern femininity,” said Ralph Lauren in a statement via his publicist. The new fragrance is said to embody Lauren’s vision of a heroine and the duality of women today: fearless yet feminine, strong and expressive, powerful and graceful. Lauren added that Chastain, 40, is the embodiment of these ideals.

The multi-media campaign featuring the Zookeeper’s Wife actress was shot by Steven Meisel for print and Philippe Le Sourd for television. In the campaigns, Chastain appears in an iconic black tuxedo as well as a custom evening gown to reflect the soft and powerful contrast of the fragrance.

Woman is composed of rich woody notes as well as tuberose, a powerful juxtaposition of traditionally masculine and feminine scents. Similarly, the bottle draws inspiration from a masculine flask with softened curves and rose gold adornments for a feminine touch.

Woman by Ralph Lauren will be available in August at Macy’s online and in-store and at Ralph Lauren for $110.

