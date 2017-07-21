Think pink! That’s not just a line from the iconic opening number of Audrey Hepburn’s 1957 movie musical, Funny Face. In fact, it’s cult brand Lush’s mentality, too. The bath and body product innovator famous for its bath bombs and bath melts is giving the Pink bath bomb a major makeover.

Courtesy Lush

Pink, which launched over 10 years ago, was formulated to explode into hot pink fizz once dropped into a tub of steaming hot water. But, Lush revealed has revealed that the new Pink bath bomb will now resemble the exact pink chiffon fabric that is used in the beloved film.

Courtesy Lush

While the flowers adorning the original Pink bath bomb have been removed, the updated formulation has cornstarch and silver lustre to create a “silken, fabric-like feel in the water.” There a number of Hepburn-inspired beauty products on the market. Some include a classic ‘50s coral lipstick from Bésamé cosmetics, as well as the Givenchy fragrance L’Interdit.

The new Pink bath bomb is available at Lush online now for $5.25 a piece. IT will be available in stores on Friday, July 28.

