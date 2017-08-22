Remember the stunning and natural makeup that Princess Diana wore for her iconic 1991 British Vogue shoot? We do — and so does creative director of Lancôme and YouTuber Lisa Eldridge, who invited makeup artist Mary Greenwell on February 9 to guest star on her channel and chat about the beauty look she created for Princess Diana in the ‘90s. In the tutorial, Greenwell talked about how she helped Diana transition from her beauty mainstay, blue liner to more natural-looking taupe shadow and glow-enhancing rosy blush “I wanted to know what the princess was feeling, and she said, ‘What do you want? I just want to look fresh and new,’” Greenwell explained of her first encounter with the royal. Check out Greenwell's eight secrets to nailing the Princess’ look and watch the tutorial below!

Start With Lip Balm

“I’d always do this because by the time you get to the lips later, they will be dry,” she said.

Keep Eye Makeup Soft



Greenwell used soft, muted browns to play up the princess' blue eyes. “I wanted to move her away from her blue liner to something more wearable — but never too much. It was always about looking gorgeous and sweet,” she said.



Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Blend Eyeshadow



According to Greenwell, applying color with a good blending brush is crucial to achieve a no makeup-makeup look.



Use Brown Liner



“I did not want it to look like she was wearing eyeliner,” explained Greenwell. Her trick: trace brown eyeliner along the lash lines, then blend with a Q-Tip.



Use Light Brown Shadow For Definition



Blend light brown shadow on lower lash lines to enhance eyes. Says Greenwell: “With Princess Diana, I never really used pencils because we always wanted to keep the liner soft.”



Be Precise With Mascara Application



“Princess Diana had amazing lashes … I would never have used fake lashes with her,” said Greenwell, who noted that she coated roots first, then painted corners, finishing the look with one additional coat.



Coat the Lower Lashes, Too



Apply mascara from the inner corners out on the lower set. “I loved for her lashes to look thick, but I liked her lower ones to look fine and managed,” she said.



Don’t Contour



“On Princess Diana I wouldn’t have used contour because she had such amazing bone structure … but she [Princess Diana] always loved a bit of a sun tan,” said Greenwell. Instead, Greenwell dusted bronzer through the hairline to warm up the skin tone and on the sides of the face for a slimming effect.





For more detail, watch the full Princess Diana signature beauty tutorial by Mary Greenwell below!

