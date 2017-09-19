Courtesy Guy Aroch

Althleisure just got so much more chic! Selena Gomez is hot off the success of her accessories collection with Coach and now the pop princess has signed on with Puma for a long-term partnership to design product.

The “Fetish” signer is debuting her first collaboration with the sportswear brand in their newest campaign for the Phenom, Puma’s upcoming footwear launch.



Gomez expressed her excitement to join the Puma family in a statement via the brand’s publicist. “Puma has changed the game when it comes to the mash-up of athletic wear and fashion. It’s amazing to see this influence on style and culture and I’m excited to be a part of it. I am hoping that we can create something special together. We already have some really cool projects in the works,” she said.

But that’s not all! If you recall, the “Bad Liar” singer’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, is also a member of the Puma fam — and he was super supportive when she announced the news in an Instagram post. Gomez uploaded a snapshot to her account showing off a shot from her new Puma campaign, and not only did the Weeknd comment with lightning bolt emojis, he also shared the post on his Snapchat account. Clearly, Gomez and the Weeknd are the ultimate athleisure couple.

In fact, Gomez revealed in an interview with Vogue about her newest partnership that she and her boyfriend actually share clothes. “I mean, at this point, my boyfriend and I share closets … Sometimes I’ll throw on his Puma stuff and just go out with my shoes,” she told the fashion glossy. And if you’re curious which pieces they share the most, it’s hoodies. How cute!

Stylish can’t help but wonder: Are the Gomez and the Weeknd going to design a collection for Puma together? Only time will tell.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.