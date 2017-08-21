BACKGRID

Selena Gomez is ready for fall: the pop star modeled a pleated cherry red midi skirt, the trendiest silhouette of the upcoming season, while hosting a Q&A for the film Good Time in LA Saturday, August 19.

She paired Khaite's A-line skirt with a body-skimming knit top by the same brand and accessorized the look with a Selena Grace bag from her capsule collection with Coach and square-toe cream loafers by the Row. "If I could sum up my look in one word, I would hope that it would be sophisticated," she said of her style in an interview with WWD in 2015.



Gomez’s play with different structures and mixture of neutrals with a pop of color that kept her look fresh. The “Good For You” singer kept with the flirty vibe with a cute ponytail and complementary girly makeup look.



The triple-threat clearly favors a longer skirt length. Gomez rocked a series of midi-length tea dresses in the promotional artwork for both of her recent singles, “Fetish” and “Bad Liar” — and wore a coral midi-length off-the-shoulder dress from Reformation while out and about in Malibu on July 12.



