From “Funny Face” to “Gypsys, Tramps & Thieves,” Vanessa Hudgens has ditched her prim Audrey Hepburn-esque bob in favor of a longer look and it’s giving Us major Cher vibes. ThePowerless star’s hairstylist, Chad Wood, uploaded not one, but two shots of her rocking epic waist-length glossy strands to his Instagram on Monday, August 21.



Adam Rose/Fox

Wood captioned the first of the two shots, "~Long and Glossy ~@vanessahudgens #hair@chadwoodhair #makeup @allanface #product @marcanthonyhaircare #tools @probeautytools#drystylingoil #volumehairspray,” while the second of the August 21 snapshots was captioned with a simple “From short and chic to long and sleek!”



In both pics, the Grease: Live! actress wears her long and sultry strands draped over one shoulder with a sharp middle part, referencing the iconic look Cher wore during the ‘70s. In Wood's Instagram posts, he tagged Marc Anthony Haircare as well as ProBeauty Tools, which he used to create the disco era-inspired ‘do. The celebrity hairstylist also used the hashtag “dry styling oil” so it’s safe to assume that the mirror-like shine was created with a Dry Oil Spray from the Marc Anthony Haircare collection (Stylish doesn’t know the exact one yet, but we are on the case — stay tuned!).

As for the rest of her glam, Hudgens sported a denim smokey eye, fluttery lashes and a nude pink lip courtesy of makeup artist Allan Avendano. This look coordinated with her denim slip dress and gold body chains that peeped out from behind the Spring Breakers actresses’ nude bralette, all of which came together for a sumptuous ensemble straight out of the Goddess of Pop’s playbook.

This isn’t Hudgens' first foray into '70s style – she recently rocked a gilded eye that works just as well for a night out with the girls as it would have for a night out at the disco, to tape an episode of SYTYCD.



