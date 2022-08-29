Get Perfect Waves and Curls With the Best Curling Iron

How To Choose the Right Curling Iron?

Temperature control

It’s essential to invest in high-quality hair products because your beautiful hair deserves nothing less. Still, many ‌types, models, and brands of hair styling equipment can be daunting. Choosing the proper curling iron might be difficult for some individuals, as the incorrect curling iron model could make the process more challenging, so let’s examine the factors before making a purchase.

It is usually recommended to begin with a low heat level and see how your hair reacts. Temperature management is one of the most important aspects when selecting a curling iron to prevent hair damage. Some high-end curling irons evenly distribute heat and manage temperature and do not offer specific settings. But if it’s a cheaper model, ensure it includes temperature options. Start with a low temperature and work your way up to determine the optimal temperature for your hair.

Barrel size

When buying a curling iron or wand, you will discover several barrel sizes to choose from. Given that each size offers a variety of styling options, it is essential to select the one that best complements the appearance you desire to achieve. The following are a few of the most prevalent barrel sizes:

Three-fourths inch is appropriate for all hair lengths and is perfect for achieving corkscrew curls.

One inch is appropriate for all hair lengths and is used to create distinct waves.

One ½ inches is ideal for medium to long hair and allows you to get loose, messy curls.

Two inches is most appropriate for long hair, and by using it, you can create beachy waves and quickly add volume to the roots.

Keep an eye out for models with replaceable curling barrels if you’re having trouble deciding on a barrel size or if you want the flexibility to switch up your hairstyles. Most feature a few alternatives that you can easily swap out when necessary.

Material

Ceramic irons generally perform well on fine or damaged hair as they heat the hair from within and cause less harm. Titanium barrels are effective on thick or coarse hair because they uniformly distribute heat, combat frizz, and hold curls nicely. The following are a few of the most popular types of plates and barrels:

Ceramic

Ceramic plates, one of the most prevalent plate types, aren’t only highly effective on most hair types and often provide excellent value. It is crucial to remember that some versions contain ceramic-coated plates, indicating that regular use may cause the ceramic coating to wear away. Consider this when deciding between a ceramic model with solid plates and one with coated plates.

Tourmaline

Tourmaline plates, also renowned as ionic plates, are ideal for damaged hair because they produce negative ions that minimize overall frizz. These plates, made from semiprecious stone, can also produce a healthy shine.

Titanium

Titanium plates are often more costly than other plate types but offer faster heating times and equal heat distribution across the hair. This plate style is ideal for extremely thick and curly hair, and expert hairstylists prefer it due to its longevity.

Gold-plated

Gold-plated irons, usually found on curling irons and wands, are ideal for thick hair. This form of plate often heats up swiftly and can endure extended exposure to high temperatures.

Clamp

It’s crucial to consider an extended clip that covers the entire barrel length for maximum adaptability. This allows you to use the curling iron to straighten your hair. Some types are useful as wands for softer curls and waves by wrapping hair over the clip. Some people prefer a wand without clamps as it is more user-friendly. Clamps frequently leave marks on the hair if they aren’t used properly.

Plate size

Hair straightening iron plates come in a variety of sizes. When selecting a hair straightener, you must look for a plate size that matches the length of your hair. Look for plates that range between 2.5 cm and 3 cm wide if you have short hair. For medium-length hair, three cm to four cm plates is ideal. Wider plates measuring roughly 6 cm are better suited for longer, thicker hair. If you frequently travel or like compact styling tools, opt for versions with smaller plates.

Shape

Curling iron barrels differ, despite the majority of hair straighteners having a pretty similar form. Among the most prevalent curling iron shapes are the following:

Barrel

The most common curling iron shape is barrel curling irons, which are equally wide along their length. They are available in various sizes, making it simple to pick one that complements your signature look.

Cone-shaped

The base of curling irons with a cone shape is thicker than the tip. Their unusual form makes it easy to create natural-looking textures and curls.

Oval-shaped

Oval-shaped curling irons are less prevalent than other models, but they produce excellent results for giving natural waves to fine or thin hair.

Automatic shutoff

Most curling irons are quiet, so it can be simple to forget to switch them off if you’re in a rush to leave the house. Automatic shutoff features take the stress out of wondering if you accidentally left an appliance on by turning it off after a set period of inactivity.

Control buttons

Pick a curling iron that has straightforward operating control buttons. It is also vital to examine the location of the buttons to avoid accidentally turning off your gadget while it is in use.

Swivel cord

It’s important to consider the swivel cord before buying. It enables you to operate your curling iron without worrying about the cord tangling.

Tips for Using a Curling Iron

Since everyone has a unique hair type, here are some tips that can help you get those curls you so much want.

For fine hair

Hair protection is the most crucial component. Use a curling iron with digital temperature control to make your hair look the way you want it to. Set the temperature between 180 degrees and 370 degrees to keep the hair on the barrel for three to five seconds.

For thick hair

Ensure that your hair is completely dry before curling to prevent curls from coming out. Then, start gradually with manageable sections and keep each section for a few extra seconds to ensure that the hair gets heated evenly and thoroughly. For this hair type, you can use temperatures between 400 and 420 degrees Fahrenheit.

For short hair

To avoid an overdone style, use a smaller barrel size and go from the shaft’s middle to its ends. However, beginning the curl at the ends might cause the hair to appear excessively curled and shorter.

For long hair

You will want to speed up the process if you have long hair. To do this, curl your hair while it is in a ponytail. Remove the ponytail and adjust the curls as necessary.