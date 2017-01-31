Courtesy Amelia Smith/Instagram

It’s time to stop comparing yourself to others on social media. Body-positive advocate Milly Smith shared two side-by-side Instagram selfies on January 29 to make a point about just how deceptive photos can be. In one picture, the 23-year-old wears control-top tights yanked up around her waist, creating the illusion of a thigh-gap and a flat stomach, while the other picture shows her in the same black stockings rolled down to her hips, exposing her midriff.



“Same girl, same day, same time. Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion,” the Hull, England–based nursing student began in the caption. “We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch.”



Smith, who has previously opened up about her struggles with depression, anorexia and binge-eating, added that taking the photos was therapeutic: "It helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts.”

Her inspiring message racked up more than 59,000 likes in just two days.



“We are bombarded with fake imagery every day and many of us literally forget what all types of bodies look like!” Smith tells Us Weekly. “Showing my body online is a few unedited, unairbrushed photos closer to variety and acceptance.”

Since Smith began sharing "before-and-after" photos three months ago, her self-esteem has skyrocketed. “It’s been amazing,” she tells Us. “I’ve gone from not even showering to avoid seeing my body to posting photos of my body in underwear publicly!”



