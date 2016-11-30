Alanna Masterson speaks on stage at AMC presents 'The Walking Dead' at New York Comic Con at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 8, 2016, in New York City. Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for AMC

Zombies, psh! The Walking Dead actress Alanna Masterson is taking on body-shaming trolls. In a powerful Instagram post published on Tuesday, November 28, Masterson tells haters who left negative comments about her post-baby body to “grow the f--k up.” Critics on social media attacked the actress’ appearance and weight after AMC’s most recent episode of the hit drama, which focused on her character, Tara.

“Dear Instagram trolls, body-shamers, and the men and woman who think it's OK to comment on my weight: I hope that you don't have children. And if you do, I hope you teach them about kindness and acceptance. I hope they learn that it isn't ok to make fun of people or call people names,” Masterson wrote alongside a photo of her baby daughter, Marlowe, who she welcomed in November 2015.

“I hope one day YOU learn what it takes to be a parent,” she continued. “A kind, selfless parent. A working parent. A parent that puts themselves in someone else's shoes. Maybe you can't get it through your thick f—king skull, but nursing a baby for a year (and pumping in a van between takes, in the dead of summer in Georgia) is a lot of work, determination, and scheduling. So before you decide to make a comment about my chest being ‘too large’ or how ‘fat’ I've become, just know that this little girl got the best start to life. I wouldn't have changed it for a second,” she added. “I would've gladly continued to eat enough calories to produce milk for her little bones to grow. Also, grow the f—k up. Your mother should be ashamed for raising such a judgmental bully. I'm sure she knows how ‘courageous’ you must be for trolling and hiding behind your Iphone and computers.”

The actress concluded her passionate post by sharing that she’s proud of her body and of having the strength to perform her own stunts on the show.



“P.S. I would LOVE to see any man or woman give birth to a baby, nurse the baby, and then work 17 hour days and NAIL their own stunts,” she wrote.



Although the actress took time off from filming to welcome her baby girl, the 28-year-old visited the set often. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Masterson revealed she was on hand for the season's shocking premiere.

"I was in Georgia when they shot episode 1, and I went every night. After I put my kid to bed, I went every night ... while they were filming everything to show support for everyone and to be there for them,” she said.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

