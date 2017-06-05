Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

A baby for Jonah! Ben Feldman and his wife, actress Michelle Mulitz, are expecting their first child together.

The couple revealed the news when they attended the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in L.A. on Saturday, June 3. The Superstore actor, 37, wore a blue suit while Mulitz cradled her noticeable baby bump in an off-the-shoulder orange dress.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2013 that the couple tied the knot at the Smokey Farm in Glen Farm in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"Michelle and I were so excited to share this beautiful day with our best friends and family in DC," the Mad Men alum told Us in an exclusive statement at the time. "And no amount of thunderstorms, police chases, government shut downs or self- immolations could keep us from having the best party of our lives."

The couple were feted by 350 guests, including Veep star Reid Scott and CNN journalist Wolf Blitzer.



