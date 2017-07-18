Her family is growing! Jamie-Lynn Sigler is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Cutter Dykstra, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The couple are already parents of a 3-year-old son, Beau.

The Sopranos alum, 36, shared the happy news on her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 18. “This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor," she captioned a selfie with five pregnancy tests. "I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months."

Sigler, who is four months along, exclusively tells Us Weekly that she was concerned her longtime battle with multiple sclerosis would impact her ability to get pregnant. "In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant,” she tells Us. “But within the first month we found out we were!”

The I Do actress says she couldn’t wait to tell Dykstra, 28, when she got a positive pregnancy test. "I took one of the Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Tests, went to get my son dressed and came back. When I peeked at it and I saw the word ‘pregnant,' I screamed!” she says. "My husband wasn’t with me, so I took five more because I knew he would want the proof."

The Loserville actress has had babies on the brain lately. In May, she told Us Weekly that she and her baseball player hubby were ready for another little one. “If you ask [Beau] he says he likes it the way it is, but my husband and I are definitely thinking about expanding our family,” Sigler told Us at the time. “[Cutter] is an amazing dad. He is as present as he can be and he always wants to be there. He’s down to getting on the floor, he was down to changing diapers. I couldn’t have asked for more. He’s one of the most present dads I’ve ever seen and I’m just lucky that he’s mine.”

She added that their toddler is growing up fast. “He’s so energetic and full of life and curious,” she said. “At this age every day their vocabulary is just exploding and he’s also in school so there’s a lot of things he’ll say to me that I didn’t teach him.”

Sigler and Dykstra, who got engaged in 2013, tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, in January 2016.



For more on Sigler's exclusive interview, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands this week.



