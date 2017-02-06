Actress Jamie Lynn Spears, Maddie Briann Aldridgein the audience at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016/FilmMagic

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie Aldridge, was seriously injured in an ATV accident on Sunday, February 5, and is in "extremely serious" condition, TMZ reports.

According to the news outlet, the 8-year-old was riding on a Polaris off-road vehicle when it flipped over. She was reportedly underwater for "several minutes and unconscious," before being airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Spears, 25, was not with her daughter when the accident occurred, TMZ reported.

The Zoey 101 alum, who is pop superstar Britney Spears' younger sister, famously got pregnant with Maddie at the age of 16 with her then-boyfriend, Casey Aldridge. The controversial news sparked a flurry of media attention and ultimately led Nickelodeon to cancel Zoey 101 in 2008 after four seasons. Jamie Lynn welcomed Maddie on June 19, 2008.



Jamie Lynn tearfully recounted her teenage pregnancy in the TLC documentary Jamie Lynn Spears: When the Lights Go Out, which premiered in June 2016. "I look back now, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she recalled. "I was a child then. I needed to grow up outside of the world's view."

Nearly a decade later, the country singer married Jamie Watson and released her first full-length album, The Journey.



Story developing.

