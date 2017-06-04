Party time! Josh and Anna Duggar celebrated their son Marcus' 4th birthday on Friday, June 2, ahead of the arrival of their fifth child.

Duggar Family/Instagram

"Great time with family and friends celebrating Marcus' birthday!" the Duggars captioned a slideshow of pictures from the fun-filled party on their family's Instagram account.

Duggar Family/Instagram

In one of the photos, Marcus smiled for the camera while standing next to a sign that read, "Happy Birthday Marcus." Josh, 29, and Anna, 28, also posted a cute picture of Marcus with his grandparents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In another snap, Marcus showed off some of the presents he received, including a Nerf gun and darts.

Duggar Family/Instagram

Earlier in the day, the family wished Marcus a happy birthday by sharing an adorable photo of him wearing two hats on his head. "Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus!" they captioned the Instagram post. "You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy!"



Happy birthday to our fun-loving Marcus! You are a treasure! We love you, sweet boy! A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Josh and Anna, who are also parents of Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, and Meredith, 22 months, announced their fifth pregnancy in March. "We cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!" the couple wrote in a blog post on the family's website.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!