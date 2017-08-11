Kelly Rowland on Beyonce's Twins: 'It's a Really Cool Time'

Independent women! Kelly Rowland opened up about motherhood — and Beyoncé's new twins — while attending the True and the Rainbow Kingdom premiere in L.A. on Thursday, August 10.

"Everybody has babies or are having babies," she exclusively told Us Weekly of her group of gal pals. "It's a really cool time in our lives as friends and growing up together."

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z welcomed daughter Rumi and son Sir in June. The couple are also parents of daughter Blue, 5.

Rowland, 36, said that "no one needs" parenting advice in the Carter household, though. "All my girls are very smart," she told Us. "They gave me great advice and we flip flop. All of us flip flop on advice, so nothing in particular."

Rowland is mom of son Titan, 2, with husband Tim Witherspoon. "We do everything together! We go to the park. He's learning to swim," she gushed to Us. "He's just awesome. I'm having a good time with him."

As for having more kids one day? "I do want to have another one, but not right now. I have a record to put out," she added.

When not in the studio, the "Motivation" singer tries to have date nights with her hubby.

"It's really hard, but Titan has to be asleep. That always helps. When there's silence in the house after everything is at a calm then I can probably get out there," she explained. "If I hear him crying or talking or he's at my foot, 'Mommy!' It's over. There will be no date night."

