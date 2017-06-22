Brent N. Clarke/FilmMagic

Whoopsy! Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici — who are working with Chase Marriott Rewards credit card — told Us Weekly that when it comes to their most embarrassing parenting moment to date, it has to do with the kitchen sink.

Lowe revealed that now that his 11-month-old son can sit up on his own, he tends to place the little one on the counter while he’s working in the kitchen.

“I was right next to him — I just sat him on the kitchen counter — I must have been putting something in the dishwasher,” Lowe, 33, recalled. “I wasn’t gonna allow him to fall off the kitchen counter ‘cause I was right there and I could catch him if I needed to, but he did kind of roll into the sink,” the season 17 Bachelor told Us. “I felt so bad. I was so worried about him not falling off the counter that I allowed him to roll the other way into the kitchen sink.”

“I had a heart attack that day,” added 31-year-old Giudici, understandably.

The couple got engaged during Lowe’s season 17 of The Bachelor and tied the knot during a televised wedding in January 2014. In July 2016, they welcomed Samuel, who turns 1 on July 6.

A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

With a baby on their hands, they’re not afraid of adding another one into the mix.

“Samuel will definitely have siblings and we’re not gonna wait too long,” Lowe told Us. “Hopefully within the next year or two he’ll have a little brother or sister to play with.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!