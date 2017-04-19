Serena Williams is pregnant! The tennis superstar announced that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, in a Snapchat photo on Wednesday, April 19. Find out more in the video above, and detailed below!



Serena Williams/Instagram

Williams, 35, wore a yellow one-piece bathing suit for her big reveal. "20 weeks," she captioned the pic.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and Ohanian began dating in 2015. In December 2016, they announced via Reddit (how appropriate!) and Facebook that they were engaged.

Serena Williams/Snapchat

"I Said Yes," Williams titled a thread. "I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited / Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own 'charming' / Back to where our stars first collide / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / isaidyes."

The following month, the athlete talked about wedding plans after winning a match at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne. "It feels good," she said during a press conference. "I really haven't thought about it too much, because I wasn't even really gonna think about it until after the tournament. So, I just keep saying, 'February, I'll start looking at the bigger picture of my life.'"

