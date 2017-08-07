ABC sees the Bachelor in Paradise investigation that took place earlier this summer as a learning experience. During a Sunday, August 6, panel at the Television Critics Association press tour, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey opened up about the aftermath of the incident, although she declined to answer specific questions, according to CNN.



"In terms of all the conversations we've had with [Warner Bros.], it certainly has brought to light some safety issues that we want to make sure we're more on top of moving forward in terms of making sure our contestants are safe and protected at all times,” she said. "When something like this happens, it's a little bit of a wake-up call to really make sure we have all the right processes in place. We feel very good that we do."

ABC / Image Group LA via Getty Images

As previously reported, Warner Bros. found no evidence of wrongdoing after a producer filed a sexual misconduct report stemming from an interaction between contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on set in June.

When production resumed, there were notable differences on set, according to cast member Vinny Ventiera. "There was a drink limit. Only two drinks per hour," the Bachelorette season 12 contestant told Us Weekly exclusively on Saturday, July 29. "If you did want to spend the night with a significant other. You did have to give on camera consent. Both parties had to agree."

Aside from noting the positive changes on Paradise, Variety reports that Dungey also spoke to the fact that this season’s Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, is the show’s first black woman to fill the role. “Rachel was a fan favorite right out of the gate, so the process worked the way we were hoping that it would,” said Dungey, who had promised TCA attendees last year that ABC would make more of an effort to feature a diverse lead on the franchise’s shows. “I’m really pleased because it was a very organic thing to happen. And the audience feels really good about the fact that she was chosen.”



