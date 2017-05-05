Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Granny Del! Adele poked fun at herself on her 29th birthday on Friday, May 5, by dressing up like a grandma.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x,” she tweeted, along with a collage of pics of herself seemingly taken in a photo booth.

In the snaps, Adele works a short red and gray wig, a pink knitted cardigan, reading glasses and pearl earrings. She also seemingly wore prosthetics on her face to age herself.

The 15-time Grammy winner enjoys dressing up for her birthdays.

As previously reported, the “Hello” singer opted to dress as George Michael for her 27th birthday. In February, she performed an emotional tribute to the late singer, singing at the 2017 Grammys, where she famously restarted her performance after feeling like she’d flubbed his 1996 song “Fastlove.”

