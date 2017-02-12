Status update? Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa held hands and kissed at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys bash on Saturday, February 11, sparking rumors that the exes may have reunited.



The duo, who hit the red carpet around 9 p.m., caused heads to turn when they entered the fancy fete together holding hands and kissing as cameras around them snapped. Rose, 33, was hard to miss in a stunning pink-and-red silk dress that accentuated her curves. Khalifa, 29, kept his look a little more subdued with an unbuttoned white dress shirt and black suit.

The pair, who split in September 2014 after a little over a year of marriage, stood in the middle of the Beverly Hilton ballroom chatting closely at one point, and the makeup maven kept one arm around the rapper’s waist.



Back together? @amberrose and @wizkhalifa. A photo posted by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 11, 2017 at 9:10pm PST

Later, when Bell Biv DeVoe kicked off the night with a rousing rendition of their 1990 hit “Poison,” Khalifa was the one with his arms wrapped around Rose’s waist from behind as she danced and sang along. They continued to sway together through Mary J. Blige’s two-song set.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The couple’s reunion comes hot on the heels of news that Rose and her beau of five months, Val Chmerkovskiy, are no more.



A source told Us that the reason she and the Dancing With the Stars pro split up was that “they’re just too different.” Added another insider, “Val has been on tour and really hasn’t had time to see her too much. It fizzled out, but it wasn’t serious to begin with. I could see them hooking up again in the future.”

Rose and Chmerkovskiy, 30, first started dating after meeting on season 23 of the show, where Rose was paired with Val’s older brother Maksim. Though the exes first played coy with their relationship status, they went Instagram official on December 12 with sultry images of the two of them kissing.



