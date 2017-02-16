That had to hurt. Amber Rose got a huge arm tattoo following her split from Dancing With the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

The model, 33, showed off the new ink in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15. "My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado," she captioned the black-and-white "Hollywood" tattoo, which covers most of her right arm.

Rose got the body art done by Nikko Hurtado at the Black Anchor Collective in Hesperia, California. She already has more than a dozen tats, including a heart on her finger, a shamrock on her shoulder and paw prints on her stomach.

Rose has been making headlines as of late because of her breakup with Chmerkovskiy, 30. The pair recently went their separate ways after five months of dating.

My new tattoo. Great job @nikkohurtado 😎 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:36pm PST

"They're just too different," a source told Us Weekly of the exes, who met when Rose was partnered with Val's older brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on season 23 of the ABC franchise last year.

Val addressed the split on Instagram Sunday, one day after Rose was spotted holding hands and kissing her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, at Clive Davis’ pre-Grammys bash. (The pair ended their three-year marriage in 2016 and share son Sebastian, nearly 3.)

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

"We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She's an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love [her]. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk 'she loyal af,'" Val wrote. "I will continue to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly the INCREDIBLE MOTHER THAT SHE IS TO HER SON! It's hard to do it all by yourself especially while the world stares and judges.. but she does. Every single day…. And for that alone I'll always have her back."

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 4, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Rose followed up his comments with her own post. "[Wiz and I have] been through hell and back so a kiss on the lips for a photo and a night out of fun is not a big deal for either of us, we are in a great place but we are very much still divorced and not together," she explained. "[Val] and I broke up due to our own personal reasons but we still care about each other tremendously and we love each other’s families even more. So please understand that we are all human and we have feelings too. Nobody got dumped and nothing we do over here is malicious it’s just how life works sometimes."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!