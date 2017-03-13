Amber Tamblyn attends a screening of "Paint It Black at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 6, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

She’ll be saving this forever. Amber Tamblyn revealed her daughter’s name — Marlow Alice Cross — by sharing a letter that Hillary Clinton wrote to the baby.



The Two and a Half Men alum, 33, shared a snap of the note, dated February 15, on Instagram. “The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now,” the avid Clinton supporter wrote on Monday, March 13. "A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change. Thank you, Hillary, grandmother to us all.”

The former secretary of state, 69, sent her best wishes to the newborn and her hopes for a wonderful life. “Dear Marlow: Happy Birthday,” the letter reads. “Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions. I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning, and friendship. With warm regards, I am Sincerely yours, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Tamblyn announced last month that she and her husband, David Cross, had welcomed their first child. She shared a cryptic video of a tiny foot wrapped in a blanket. “David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” she jokingly captioned the February 21 post.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress first revealed her pregnancy in an essay explaining why she was voting for Clinton in the presidential election. "Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I'm pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into,” she wrote in October for Glamour. "Hillary Clinton is a mom. She’s also a daughter. She’s also a grandmother. … When people tell me they dislike Hillary not because she’s a woman but because of her record alone, I think, 'How can you be sure?' I don’t think anyone can be. The disdain for Hillary Clinton can never be about her record alone. Powerful women don’t get to exist outside of context. To discount all the good she’s done in her 30 years of public service and pay attention to the bad is, at best, severely myopic.”

