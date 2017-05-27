Snorlax/ MEGA

Angelina Jolie celebrated daughter Shiloh’s 11th birthday at Disneyland with her kids and friends on Friday, May 27, and she made sure to hit plenty of the park’s best rides.



The 41-year-old and her kids were spotted at the Anaheim, California, attraction by fans who posted pics on social media of the family fun day.

The crew — including Shiloh and her siblings Zahara, 12, Knox and Vivienne, both 8 —was joined by a group of friends from Cambodia.

People reports that some of the visiting children are actors in Jolie’s new movie First They Killed My Father, which was filmed in Cambodia, birthplace of Jolie’s 15-year-old son, Maddox, and airs on Netflix this fall.



Shiloh, whose birthday is on Saturday, May 27, was spotted snacking on cotton candy, while Zahara ate a churro and the group hit rides including Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, the Mad Tea Party, Alice in Wonderland, It’s a Small World, and the Matterhorn. They were also spotted at the Downtown Disney mall afterwards.

Jolie, who wore black jeans, a gray T-shirt, black boots and carried a backpack, was seen smiling throughout her visit and threw her hands in the air as she rode the Big Thunder Railroad with her kids.

The Oscar winner, who filed for divorce from her husband of two years and longtime partner Brad Pitt last September, has been focusing on their six kids in the wake of the split.

In an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, Pitt, 53, said that he is spending his time “figuring out the new configuration of our family.”

“Kids are everything,” the War Machine actor added. “Kids are your life. They’re taking all the focus, as they should anyway.”

