Will she give birth before April? People have become restless while waiting for April the giraffe to give birth, but according to her caretakers, she’s “close” to going into labor.

The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, shared an update on the animal’s condition in a Facebook post on Monday, March 13. “Are you on the edge of your seat? Afternoon and evening keeper and vet checks continue to indicate significant changes in April,” the post read. “Her back end has become significantly larger and relaxed, motion and pulsing in this area has been noted, and discharge has been observed. Ladies and gentlemen — we are close. We are still not confirming active labor, but will state all physical signs are headed in the right direction.”

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam/YOUTUBE

A livestream of April has been broadcast across the country since February 22. During that time, she's been roaming her fenced-in area, taking naps and resting next to Oliver (her baby daddy!).

The zoo reassured spectators that the birth will be filmed live, but when that happens is anyone’s guess.

“Again, be patient, she has fooled us before,” the March 13 Facebook post noted. “Staff will remain onsite this evening to stay with April and also begin mitigating snow levels as they begin to pile early tomorrow morning. Stay safe, stay warm, and bring your animals inside!”

Earlier this month, pregnant South Carolina resident Erin Dietrich spoofed April by posting a now-viral video of herself dancing and wearing a giraffe mask. She later welcomed a baby boy on March 8.

